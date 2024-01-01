Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Closing ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Closing ceremony

    MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Seaman Justin Ontiveros 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Casten N. Nemra, Republic of Marshall Islands acting foreign minister, gives remarks aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during the closing ceremony for the Republic of the Marshall Islands mission stop of Pacific Partnership 2024-1, Nov. 10, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Justin Ontiveros)

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Closing ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SN Justin Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Partnership
    closing ceremony
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1
    Pacific Partnership 24-1
    Pacific Partnership 24

