Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Closing ceremony

U.S. Navy Capt. Jeffrey Feinberg, commanding officer of the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), is piped aboard Mercy during the closing ceremony for the Republic of the Marshall Islands mission stop of Pacific Partnership 2024-1, Nov. 10, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Justin Ontiveros

