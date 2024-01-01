Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Closing ceremony

U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Quin, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2024-1, is piped aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during the closing ceremony for the Republic of the Marshall Islands mission stop as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1, Nov. 10, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Justin Ontiveros)

