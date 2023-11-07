South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day

Valdosta High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) cadets listen to remarks during the American Legion Post 13’s annual Veterans Day program at VHS in Valdosta, Georgia, Nov. 10, 2023. The community invited Airmen from Moody Air Force Base to participate in Veterans Day event honoring the contributions and sacrifices of veterans. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

