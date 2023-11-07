A Valdosta High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) cadet stands at attention during American Legion Post 13’s annual Veterans Day program at Valdosta High School in Valdosta, Georgia, November 10, 2023. Observed annually on November 11th, Veterans Day honors America’s veterans who have served or who currently serve. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.