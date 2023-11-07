South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Moody Air Force Base talk to a veteran at Valdosta High School in Valdosta, Georgia, Nov. 10, 2023. The community invited Airmen from Moody Air Force Base to participate in Veterans Day event honoring the contributions and sacrifices of veterans. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

