South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alexander Collazo, 23d Operations Support Squadron chief controller, addresses the audience during the American Legion Post 13’s annual Veterans Day program at Valdosta High School in Valdosta, Georgia, Nov. 10, 2023. Observed annually on November 11th, Veterans Day honors America’s veterans who have served or who currently serve. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

