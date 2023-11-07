Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day [Image 2 of 9]

    South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Alexander Collazo, 23d Operations Support Squadron chief controller, addresses the audience during the American Legion Post 13’s annual Veterans Day program at Valdosta High School in Valdosta, Georgia, Nov. 10, 2023. Observed annually on November 11th, Veterans Day honors America’s veterans who have served or who currently serve. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

    This work, South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    veterans day
    moody air force base

