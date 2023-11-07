Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day [Image 10 of 10]

    South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Veterans and students from Coffee High School gather for a meal during a Veterans Day event at Coffee High School in Douglas, Georgia, Nov. 10, 2023. Coffee High invited veterans, local community members and Airmen from Moody Air Force Base to participate in honoring the contributions and sacrifices of veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 16:35
    Photo ID: 8118280
    VIRIN: 231110-F-TT702-1359
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 27.54 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day
    South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day
    South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day
    South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day
    South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day
    South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day
    South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day
    South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day
    South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day
    South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Moody Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Veterans Day
    Moody Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    Douglas Georgia
    Coffee High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT