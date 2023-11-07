Veterans and students from Coffee High School gather for a meal during a Veterans Day event at Coffee High School in Douglas, Georgia, Nov. 10, 2023. Coffee High invited veterans, local community members and Airmen from Moody Air Force Base to participate in honoring the contributions and sacrifices of veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 11.10.2023 16:35 Photo ID: 8118280 VIRIN: 231110-F-TT702-1359 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 27.54 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Georgia communities honor military on Veterans Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.