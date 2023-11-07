U.S. Marines honor Sgt. Maj. Black with annual Wreath Laying Ceremony

U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Base Quantico ceremonial platoon fire a salute during a wreath laying ceremony for Sgt. Maj. Henry H. Black, 7th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, at the Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Virginia, Nov. 10, 2023. The ceremony is held annually on the Marine Corps birthday to honor the memory and military service of Sgt. Maj. Black. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

