U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Collin D. Barry, Marine Corps Base Quantico sergeant major, a native of Tucumcari, New Mexico, places a wreath by the headstone of Sgt. Maj. Henry H. Black, 7th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, during a wreath laying ceremony at the Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Virginia, Nov. 10, 2023. The ceremony is held annually on the Marine Corps birthday to honor the memory and military service of Sgt. Maj. Black. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 11.10.2023 13:16 Photo ID: 8118091 VIRIN: 231110-M-QU980-1038 Resolution: 6322x4939 Size: 1.49 MB Location: TRIANGLE, VA, US Hometown: TUCUMCARI, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines honor Sgt. Maj. Black with annual Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl David Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.