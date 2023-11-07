Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines honor Sgt. Maj. Black with annual Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Marines honor Sgt. Maj. Black with annual Wreath Laying Ceremony

    TRIANGLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Collin D. Barry, Marine Corps Base Quantico sergeant major, a native of Tucumcari, New Mexico, places a wreath by the headstone of Sgt. Maj. Henry H. Black, 7th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, during a wreath laying ceremony at the Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Virginia, Nov. 10, 2023. The ceremony is held annually on the Marine Corps birthday to honor the memory and military service of Sgt. Maj. Black. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

    wreath laying
    Marine Corps Birthday
    Quantico
    Quantico National Cemetery
    Sgt. Maj. Black
    7th SMMC

