U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Collin D. Barry, Marine Corps Base Quantico sergeant major, a native of Tucumcari, New Mexico, places a wreath by the headstone of Sgt. Maj. Henry H. Black, 7th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, during a wreath laying ceremony at the Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Virginia, Nov. 10, 2023. The ceremony is held annually on the Marine Corps birthday to honor the memory and military service of Sgt. Maj. Black. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2023 13:16
|Photo ID:
|8118091
|VIRIN:
|231110-M-QU980-1038
|Resolution:
|6322x4939
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|TRIANGLE, VA, US
|Hometown:
|TUCUMCARI, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines honor Sgt. Maj. Black with annual Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl David Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT