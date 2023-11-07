U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Rolando J. De Hoyos, operations chief, security battalion, Marine Corps Base Quantico, left, and Sgt. Maj. Collin D. Barry, Marine Corps Base Quantico sergeant major, a native of Tucumcari, New Mexico, right, take a moment of silence in remembrance of Sgt. Maj. Henry H. Black, 7th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, during a wreath laying ceremony at the Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Virginia, Nov. 10, 2023. The ceremony is held annually on the Marine Corps birthday to honor the memory and military service of Sgt. Maj. Black. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 11.10.2023 13:16 Photo ID: 8118090 VIRIN: 231110-M-QU980-1032 Resolution: 7454x4890 Size: 3.48 MB Location: TRIANGLE, VA, US Hometown: TUCUMCARI, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines honor Sgt. Maj. Black with annual Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl David Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.