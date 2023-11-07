The Defense Threat Reduction Agency Director (DTRA) Rebecca Hersman and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for Threat Reduction and Arms Control (TRAC) Kingston Reif traveled to the Republic of Kazakhstan for key leader engagements and site visits to commemorate 30 years of nonproliferation cooperation between the Agency and Kazakhstan from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 11.10.2023 12:13 Photo ID: 8118068 VIRIN: 231110-D-HT311-9523 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 187.29 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Defense Leaders Visit Kazakhstan to Commemorate Cooperative Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.