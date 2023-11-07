Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Defense Leaders Visit Kazakhstan to Commemorate Cooperative Anniversary [Image 1 of 6]

    Senior Defense Leaders Visit Kazakhstan to Commemorate Cooperative Anniversary

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    The Defense Threat Reduction Agency Director (DTRA) Rebecca Hersman and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for Threat Reduction and Arms Control (TRAC) Kingston Reif traveled to the Republic of Kazakhstan for key leader engagements and site visits to commemorate 30 years of nonproliferation cooperation between the Agency and Kazakhstan from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2.

    Kazakhstan
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    Cooperative Threat Reduction

