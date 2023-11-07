USS Essex In-Port Operations

Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Vasquez (left) and Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Ashley Draper, right, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD2), prepare plates for a Second Class Petty Officer Association fundraiser aboard Barracks Ship (APL-2) in San Diego, Nov. 8, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks)

