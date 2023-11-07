Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Donita Burks 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Paolo Salanga, left, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Vasquez, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD2), prepare plates for a Second Class Petty Officer Association fundraiser aboard Barracks Ship (APL-2) in San Diego, Nov. 8, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 11:25
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
