U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Patrick Schrock with 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, fires a M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle sniper rifle during a live-fire sniper rifle range in Hanko, Finland, on Nov. 9, 2023. Marines and Sailors conducted live-fire training to refine their marksmanship techniques and enhance the unit's combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2023 10:54
|Photo ID:
|8117974
|VIRIN:
|231109-M-HP122-1259
|Resolution:
|3730x2487
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|HANKO, FI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines Conduct a Sniper Rifle Range [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Mary Kohlmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
