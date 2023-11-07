Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Conduct a Sniper Rifle Range [Image 11 of 13]

    Marines Conduct a Sniper Rifle Range

    HANKO, FINLAND

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman with 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, uses a Scout Sniper Observation Telescope to sight in on a target point during a live-fire sniper rifle range in Hanko, Finland, on Nov. 9, 2023. Marines and Sailors conducted live-fire training to refine their marksmanship techniques and enhance the unit's combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

