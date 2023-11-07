Marines Conduct a Sniper Rifle Range 

U.S. Marines with 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, adjust the sights on their weapons during a live-fire sniper rifle range in Hanko, Finland, on Nov. 9, 2023. Marines and Sailors conducted live-fire training to refine their marksmanship techniques and enhance the unit's combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

