    Marines Conduct a Sniper Rifle Range [Image 4 of 13]

    Marines Conduct a Sniper Rifle Range

    HANKO, FINLAND

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph Ripley with 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, zeros his weapon during a live-fire sniper rifle range in Hanko, Finland, on Nov. 9, 2023. Marines and Sailors conducted live-fire training to refine their marksmanship techniques and enhance the unit's combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

    This work, Marines Conduct a Sniper Rifle Range [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Mary Kohlmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

