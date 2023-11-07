U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph Ripley with 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, zeros his weapon during a live-fire sniper rifle range in Hanko, Finland, on Nov. 9, 2023. Marines and Sailors conducted live-fire training to refine their marksmanship techniques and enhance the unit's combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.10.2023 10:54 Photo ID: 8117966 VIRIN: 231109-M-HP122-1071 Resolution: 3294x2196 Size: 2.77 MB Location: HANKO, FI Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines Conduct a Sniper Rifle Range [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Mary Kohlmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.