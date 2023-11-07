SECDEF Attends 5th India - U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin II accepts artifacts from a WWII era crash site in Northern India from Minster of Defense Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, Nov. 10, 2023. The Indian government has extended its full support to the humanitarian missions to recover fallen U.S. servicemembers. Austin is visiting India to meet with his counterparts to discuss expanding defense industrial cooperation, enhancing interoperability, and advancing innovation through the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X). (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

