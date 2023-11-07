Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Attends 5th India - U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue [Image 3 of 6]

    SECDEF Attends 5th India - U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

    NEW DELHI, INDIA

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken attend the fifth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi, India, Nov. 10, 2023. Austin is visiting India to meet with his counterparts to discuss expanding defense industrial cooperation, enhancing interoperability, and advancing innovation through the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X). (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    This work, SECDEF Attends 5th India - U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue [Image 6 of 6], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    India
    SIngh
    Jaishankar
    Blinken
    secdefaustin
    INDUS-X

