SECDEF Attends 5th India - U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets (left) Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar and Indian Minster of Defense Rajnath Singh prior the fifth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi, India, Nov. 10, 2023. Austin is visiting India to meet with his counterparts to discuss expanding defense industrial cooperation, enhancing interoperability, and advancing innovation through the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X). (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

Date Taken: 11.10.2023
Location: NEW DELHI, IN