U.S. Marine Corps Lt.Col. Emmaline J. Hill, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, speaks to Marines and Sailors after a celebration run in honor of the 248th Marine Corps Birthday on the Nylands Brigade Military Base, Finland, on Nov. 10, 2023. Marines and Sailors with CLB-6 conducted the formation run to build camaraderie and celebrate the 248th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2023 10:38
|Photo ID:
|8117927
|VIRIN:
|231110-M-MU578-1081
|Resolution:
|7557x5040
|Size:
|39.26 MB
|Location:
|DRAGSVIK, FI
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 6 Conducts a 248th Marine Corps Birthday Run [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
