Combat Logistics Battalion 6 Conducts a 248th Marine Corps Birthday Run

U.S. Marine Corps Lt.Col. Emmaline J. Hill, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, speaks to Marines and Sailors after a celebration run in honor of the 248th Marine Corps Birthday on the Nylands Brigade Military Base, Finland, on Nov. 10, 2023. Marines and Sailors with CLB-6 conducted the formation run to build camaraderie and celebrate the 248th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

