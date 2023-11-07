Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Logistics Battalion 6 Conducts a 248th Marine Corps Birthday Run [Image 5 of 5]

    Combat Logistics Battalion 6 Conducts a 248th Marine Corps Birthday Run

    DRAGSVIK, FINLAND

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt.Col. Emmaline J. Hill, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, speaks to Marines and Sailors after a celebration run in honor of the 248th Marine Corps Birthday on the Nylands Brigade Military Base, Finland, on Nov. 10, 2023. Marines and Sailors with CLB-6 conducted the formation run to build camaraderie and celebrate the 248th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 10:38
    Photo ID: 8117927
    VIRIN: 231110-M-MU578-1081
    Resolution: 7557x5040
    Size: 39.26 MB
    Location: DRAGSVIK, FI
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 6 Conducts a 248th Marine Corps Birthday Run [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    EUCOM
    Marine Corps
    CLB 6
    248th Birthday
    Celebration Run

