USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct mass casualty drill

231109-N-ER894-2043 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 9, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Marc Schrader, from Warsaw, Missouri, acts as a simulated personnel casualty in a weapons magazine during a mass casualty drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 9. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Dimal)

