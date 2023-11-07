231109-N-ER894-2176 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 9, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Zachary Brachfield, from Massapequa, New York, triages Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Gabriel Tabarez, from Paso Robles, California, on the forward mess decks during a mass casualty drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 9. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Dimal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.10.2023 09:22 Photo ID: 8117866 VIRIN: 231109-N-ER894-2176 Resolution: 3627x4534 Size: 1.63 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct mass casualty drill [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.