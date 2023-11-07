231109-N-ER894-2123 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 9, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Salic Lee, from Union City, California, left, and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Sandra Zapata, from North Brunswick, New Jersey, center, assess the injuries of simulated personnel casualties during a mass casualty drill in a weapons magazine aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 9. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Dimal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.10.2023 09:22 Photo ID: 8117857 VIRIN: 231109-N-ER894-2123 Resolution: 5010x3340 Size: 1.54 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct mass casualty drill [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.