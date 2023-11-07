Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct mass casualty drill [Image 8 of 21]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct mass casualty drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Timothy Dimal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231109-N-ER894-2101 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 9, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Salic Lee, from Union City, California, transports Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Recruit Jericho Tropa, from San Jose, California, to a safe location in a weapons magazine during a mass casualty drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 9. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Dimal)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
