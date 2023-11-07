Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct flight quarters in the East China Sea

231108-N-CV021-1039 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 8, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct flight quarters in the East China Sea, Nov. 8. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|11.08.2023
|11.10.2023 06:31
|8117792
|231108-N-CV021-1039
|4790x3193
|588.51 KB
|EAST CHINA SEA
|4
|1
