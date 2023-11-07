Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Manchester Arrives in Lumut [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Manchester Arrives in Lumut

    MALAYSIA

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Suring 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    LUMUT, Malaysia (1 Nov. 2023) Cmdr. Ralph Lufkin commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) talks with Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Capt. Mohamad Fazri bin Ibrahim after the ship's arrival in Lumut, Malaysia (1 Nov.) Manchester, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 06:08
    Photo ID: 8117788
    VIRIN: 231101-N-PK180-1447
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 0 B
    Location: MY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Manchester Arrives in Lumut [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Suring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Manchester (LCS 14) Arrives in Lumut
    USS Manchester (LCS 14) Arrives in Lumut, Malaysia
    USS Manchester (LCS 14) Arrives in Lumut
    USS Manchester Arrives in Lumut

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Manchester
    DESRON 7
    DESRON 7 Destroyer Squadron Seven
    U.S. Seventh Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT