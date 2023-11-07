USS Manchester Arrives in Lumut

LUMUT, Malaysia (1 Nov. 2023) Cmdr. Ralph Lufkin commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) talks with Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Capt. Mohamad Fazri bin Ibrahim after the ship's arrival in Lumut, Malaysia (1 Nov.) Manchester, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)

