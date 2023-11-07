USS Manchester (LCS 14) Arrives in Lumut

LUMUT, Malaysia (1 Nov. 2023) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Kaion Walker (left) and Electronic's Technician 3rd Class Caymen Mann fasten a chain connecting the brow to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) after her arrival to Lumut, Malaysia (Nov. 1). Manchester, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)

