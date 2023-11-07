231106-N-CV021-1043 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 6, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a freshwater wash down in the East China Sea, Nov. 6. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2023 05:13
|Photo ID:
|8117752
|VIRIN:
|231106-N-CV021-1043
|Resolution:
|5789x3859
|Size:
|985.6 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a freshwater wash down in the East China Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT