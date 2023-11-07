Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a countermeasure wash down in the East China Sea

231106-N-CV021-1001 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 6, 2023) Lt. j.g. Bailey Blackwell, from Pensacola, Florida, participates in a countermeasure wash down aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the East China Sea, Nov. 6. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2023 05:13
|Photo ID:
|8117747
|VIRIN:
|231106-N-CV021-1001
|Resolution:
|5802x3868
|Size:
|740.54 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
