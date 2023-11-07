U.S. Marines Corps 1st Lt. Melinda Julian, a company executive officer, with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, lays down cement during the construction of an obstacle course in preparation for KAMANDAG 7, at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Nov. 7, 2023. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps led exercise aimed at improving readiness, relationships, and mutual capabilities in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the seventh iteration of this exercise and includes participants from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and observers from the United Kingdom. Julian is a native of Stockton, Calif., (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.10.2023 03:06 Photo ID: 8117688 VIRIN: 231107-M-MI096-2004 Resolution: 7568x5048 Size: 18.35 MB Location: CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PH Hometown: STOCKTON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KAMANDAG 7: 3d LLB Obstacle Course Construction [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.