    KAMANDAG 7: 3d LLB Obstacle Course Construction [Image 2 of 8]

    KAMANDAG 7: 3d LLB Obstacle Course Construction

    CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PHILIPPINES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines Corps 1st Lt. Melinda Julian, a company executive officer, with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, lays down cement during the construction of an obstacle course in preparation for KAMANDAG 7, at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Nov. 7, 2023. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps led exercise aimed at improving readiness, relationships, and mutual capabilities in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the seventh iteration of this exercise and includes participants from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and observers from the United Kingdom. Julian is a native of Stockton, Calif., (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

