Fort McCoy serves more than 100 for early Thanksgiving meal at dining facility

Artwork by children welcomes community members during the installation Thanksgiving meal Nov. 8, 2023, in Dining Facility 1362 at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 100 people were served during the meal. Fort McCoy Garrison command team members served meals along with others. (Photo by Jim Gouker/Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Food Program Office)

