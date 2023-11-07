Philippine Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jimmy D. Larida, the exercise director for KAMANDAG 7, Exercise Directorate Headquarters, gives opening remarks during the KAMANDAG 7 opening ceremony on Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, Nov. 9, 2023. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at improving bilateral readiness and mutual capabilities in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the seventh iteration of this exercise and includes participants from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and observers from the United Kingdom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 23:10 Photo ID: 8117610 VIRIN: 231109-M-DC769-1046 Resolution: 7022x4684 Size: 1.36 MB Location: FORT BONIFACIO, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KAMANDAG 7 Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.