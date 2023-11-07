3d LCT Cake Cutting Ceremony at PTA

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, celebrate the 248th Marine Corps Birthday by reciting Gen. John A. Lejeune’s birthday message during 3d LCT’s cake cutting ceremony at Pohakuloa Training Area, Nov. 8, 2023. The annual cake cutting ceremony is a long-standing tradition which celebrates the establishment of the United States Marine Corps at Tun Tavern, Penn., Nov. 10, 1775. The Marine Corps birthday is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth of the Corps and honor the service and sacrifices of all Marines, past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

