3d LCT Cake Cutting Ceremony at PTA

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Martin Catalanbello, the youngest Marine in attendance at the 3d Littoral Combat Team’s cake cutting ceremony, eats cake in honor of the 248th Marine Corps Birthday at Pohakuloa Training Area, Nov. 8, 2023. The annual cake cutting ceremony is a long-standing tradition which celebrates the establishment of the United States Marine Corps at Tun Tavern, Penn., Nov. 10, 1775. The Marine Corps birthday is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth of the Corps and honor the service and sacrifices of all Marines, past and present. Catalanbello is a rifleman with 3d LCT, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and is a native of Chatham, North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

