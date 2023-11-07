3d LCT Cake Cutting Ceremony at PTA

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Acosta, the oldest Marine present during 3d Littoral Combat Team’s cake cutting ceremony, eats a piece of cake during 3d LCT’s celebration of the 248th Marine Corps Birthday at Pohakuloa Training Area, Nov. 8, 2023. The annual cake cutting ceremony is a long-standing tradition which celebrates the establishment of the United States Marine Corps at Tun Tavern, Penn., Nov. 10, 1775. The Marine Corps birthday is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth of the Corps and honor the service and sacrifices of all Marines, past and present. Acosta is an infantry unit leader with 3d LCT, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and is a native of New York, New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

