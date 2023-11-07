Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LCT Cake Cutting Ceremony at PTA [Image 1 of 4]

    3d LCT Cake Cutting Ceremony at PTA

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, celebrate the 248th Marine Corps Birthday by reciting Gen. John A. Lejeune’s birthday message during 3d LCT’s cake cutting ceremony at Pohakuloa Training Area, Nov. 8, 2023. The annual cake cutting ceremony is a long-standing tradition which celebrates the establishment of the United States Marine Corps at Tun Tavern, Penn., Nov. 10, 1775. The Marine Corps birthday is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth of the Corps and honor the service and sacrifices of all Marines, past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    #3dMLR #3dMARDiv #Warfighting #Fightnow #3d LCT #248th Marine Corps Birthday

