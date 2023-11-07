A Coast Guard Sector San Diego helicopter crew rescued a 64-year-old male from a fishing vessel approximately 40 miles off the coast of San Diego, November 9, 2023. The passenger was then transported to a local hospital via awaiting EMS. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 20:11
|Photo ID:
|8117520
|VIRIN:
|231109-G-WE178-8428
|Resolution:
|5736x3816
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medically evacuated an injured passenger 40 miles off the coast of San Diego [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT