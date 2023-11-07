Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medically evacuated an injured passenger 40 miles off the coast of San Diego [Image 1 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    A Coast Guard Sector San Diego helicopter crew rescued a 64-year-old male from a fishing vessel approximately 40 miles off the coast of San Diego, November 9, 2023. The passenger was then transported to a local hospital via awaiting EMS. Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 20:11
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medically evacuated an injured passenger 40 miles off the coast of San Diego [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medevac
    San Diego
    rescue
    save
    SD

