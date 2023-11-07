Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Veteran's Day Graphic

    USS Tripoli Veteran's Day Graphic

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231109-N-EU502-1001 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 9, 2023) – A Veteran’s Day graphic for amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 19:25
    Photo ID: 8117466
    VIRIN: 231109-N-EU502-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1800
    Size: 215.97 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Veteran's Day Graphic, by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

