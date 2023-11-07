Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    189th DSSB COR [Image 45 of 47]

    189th DSSB COR

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    The 189th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion formally bids farewell to Command Sergeant Major Edward Bower and welcomes Command Sergeant Major Kevon Tugman on Fort Liberty, NC, Nov 7, 2023. CSM Bower's leadership within the 82nd Airborne Division leaves a lasting impact, and the Superchargers eagerly anticipate CSM Tugman's contributions in the 189th Division Support Sustainment Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 19:48
    Photo ID: 8117449
    VIRIN: 231109-A-ID763-4364
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 18.59 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 189th DSSB COR [Image 47 of 47], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR
    189th DSSB COR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Change of command
    COR
    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade
    189th DSSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT