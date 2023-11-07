189th DSSB COR

The 189th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion formally bids farewell to Command Sergeant Major Edward Bower and welcomes Command Sergeant Major Kevon Tugman on Fort Liberty, NC, Nov 7, 2023. CSM Bower's leadership within the 82nd Airborne Division leaves a lasting impact, and the Superchargers eagerly anticipate CSM Tugman's contributions in the 189th Division Support Sustainment Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

