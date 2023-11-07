231109-N-IL330-1008 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 9, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Henry Rodriguez, from Norco, California, performs maintenance on a fire hose nozzle on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 9. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 19:17
|Photo ID:
|8117429
|VIRIN:
|231109-N-IL330-1008
|Resolution:
|3652x5478
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Flight Deck and Electrical Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
