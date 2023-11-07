Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Flight Deck and Electrical Maintenance [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Tripoli Flight Deck and Electrical Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231109-N-IL330-1005 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 9, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Derrick Dwyer, from Troy, Missouri, performs maintenance on a fire hose nozzle on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 9. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 19:17
    Photo ID: 8117427
    VIRIN: 231109-N-IL330-1005
    Resolution: 3349x5024
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Flight Deck and Electrical Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

