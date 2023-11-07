231107-N-VR794-1036 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 7, 2023) – Culinary Specialist Seaman Jefreylans Jakosalem, from Los Angeles, prepares cookies for the crew in the ship’s galley aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 19:15 Photo ID: 8117419 VIRIN: 231107-N-VR794-1036 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.9 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Galley [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.