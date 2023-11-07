Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Galley [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Tripoli Galley

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231107-N-VR794-1036 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 7, 2023) – Culinary Specialist Seaman Jefreylans Jakosalem, from Los Angeles, prepares cookies for the crew in the ship’s galley aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 19:15
    Photo ID: 8117419
    VIRIN: 231107-N-VR794-1036
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

