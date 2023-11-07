Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    November's Outstanding Performer

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Renate Powell, 21st Force Support Squadron travel specialist, smiles while standing in front of travel brochures on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 7, 2023. Powell works with military families to plan their dream vacation, providing assistance before, during and after the trip. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 16:25
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    TAGS

    Space Force
    Outstanding Performer
    SBD 1
    21 FSS
    SBD1

