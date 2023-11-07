Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    88th Blood Drive at Wright State University [Image 4 of 7]

    88th Blood Drive at Wright State University

    WRIGHT PATTERSON, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Kenneth Stiles 

    88th Medical Group

    Members from the 88th Blood Donor Center participated in a cross-town agreement with Wright State University, Cedarville University, University of Dayton held by AFROTC Detachment 643 at Wright State University's Student Union Center on Nov. 7, 2023. Wright State and Wright Patterson Air Force base continues to build working relationships by supporting causes around the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth J. Stiles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 14:43
    Photo ID: 8116570
    VIRIN: 231107-O-MA885-1014
    Resolution: 3936x2216
    Size: 603.84 KB
    Location: WRIGHT PATTERSON, OH, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th Blood Drive at Wright State University [Image 7 of 7], by Kenneth Stiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    88th Blood Drive at Wright State University
    88th Blood Drive at Wright State University
    88th Blood Drive at Wright State University
    88th Blood Drive at Wright State University
    88th Blood Drive at Wright State University
    88th Blood Drive at Wright State University
    88th Blood Drive at Wright State University

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blood
    WSU
    WPAFB
    DHA
    88thMDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT