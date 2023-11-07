88th Blood Drive at Wright State University

Members from the 88th Blood Donor Center participated in a cross-town agreement with Wright State University, Cedarville University, University of Dayton held by AFROTC Detachment 643 at Wright State University's Student Union Center on Nov. 7, 2023. Wright State and Wright Patterson Air Force base continues to build working relationships by supporting causes around the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth J. Stiles)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 14:43
|Photo ID:
|8116570
|VIRIN:
|231107-O-MA885-1014
|Resolution:
|3936x2216
|Size:
|603.84 KB
|Location:
|WRIGHT PATTERSON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
