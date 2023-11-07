301st Rescue Squadron hosts Turkey Shoot

An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter receives fuel from an HC-130J Combat King II hose-and-drogue system during a helicopter air-to-air refueling training event over central Florida, Nov. 8, 2023. This HAAR event was part of a week-long combat search and rescue skills competition where CSAR squadron from around the world were invited to compete in events such as weapons employment, HAAR, degraded navigation, degraded search and confined hoisting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

