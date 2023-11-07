Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    301st Rescue Squadron hosts Turkey Shoot [Image 9 of 12]

    301st Rescue Squadron hosts Turkey Shoot

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    920th Rescue Wing Public Affairs

    An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter receives fuel from an HC-130J Combat King II hose-and-drogue system during a helicopter air-to-air refueling training event over central Florida, Nov. 8, 2023. This HAAR event was part of a week-long combat search and rescue skills competition where CSAR squadron from around the world were invited to compete in events such as weapons employment, HAAR, degraded navigation, degraded search and confined hoisting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 12:59
    Photo ID: 8116277
    VIRIN: 231108-F-PB262-1298
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301st Rescue Squadron hosts Turkey Shoot [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    301st Rescue Squadron hosts Turkey Shoot
    301st Rescue Squadron hosts Turkey Shoot
    301st Rescue Squadron hosts Turkey Shoot
    301st Rescue Squadron hosts Turkey Shoot
    301st Rescue Squadron hosts Turkey Shoot
    301st Rescue Squadron hosts Turkey Shoot
    301st Rescue Squadron hosts Turkey Shoot
    301st Rescue Squadron hosts Turkey Shoot
    301st Rescue Squadron hosts Turkey Shoot
    301st Rescue Squadron hosts Turkey Shoot
    301st Rescue Squadron hosts Turkey Shoot
    301st Rescue Squadron hosts Turkey Shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CSAR
    Pave Hawk
    HH-60G
    920th RQW
    HH-60W

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT